‘Datuk’, CEO on remand for abuse of power released today

Both individuals were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for four days beginning Wednesday. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 12 — A former chairman of a government agency with the title “Datuk” and a chief executive officer (CEO) of a private company who were remanded to assist investigations over the abuse of power over a government contract valued at more than RM99 million were released today.

Magistrate Atikah Abu Hassan allowed the 64-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman to be released on RM50,000 bail in one surety each.

Earlier, both individuals were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for four days beginning Wednesday.

Both of them were arrested by MACC at about 5.50pm and 5.20pm on Tuesday after giving their statements at MACC headquarters here. — Bernama