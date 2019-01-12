KTMB preps extra ETS train tickets for CNY

The ETS services will be for the sectors of KL Sentral-Ipoh-KL Sentral, and KL Sentral-Butterworth-KL Sentral.. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) today announced the additional ETS train services for the northern region in conjunction with the Chinese New Year which falls on February 5 and 6 this year.

The ETS services will be for the sectors of KL Sentral-Ipoh-KL Sentral, and KL Sentral-Butterworth-KL Sentral.

They are scheduled to begin operating from February 1 to 4, and from February 7 to 10.

“Sales of the additional train tickets will start on 14 January 2019 (Monday) at 8.30am.

“Tickets can be purchased online via KTMB Berhad’s website, the KTM MobTicket application on smartphones, or at KTMB Berhad counters,” the railway operator said in a statement.

KTMB said the additional trains were due to popular demand and to provide transportation services to the masses who celebrate the festival with their families in their respective hometowns.