'7 Rings': A new single coming from Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande teased what looks like her latest single on Twitter. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — The young American singer shared on Twitter what appears to be artwork for a forthcoming single, called 7 Rings, which could land January 18.

The picture shows a pink door scrawled with black graffiti reading 7 Rings. To drive the message home, the thank u, next singer accompanied the artwork with seven ring emojis and the date of January 18.

The single would follow recent outings Imagine, released in December, and thank u, next. The latter was accompanied by a colorful video inspired by noughties comedies such as Mean Girls, Legally Blonde and Bring it On.

The young star is set to perform at the Coachella festival in April.

Ariana Grande's most recent album, "Sweetener," was released in August 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews