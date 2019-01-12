Subaru, VW, Lexus: What to watch for at the 2019 NAIAS (VIDEO)

An auto show worker details a General Motors Buick Regal vehicle under wraps, as they prepare the displays for the media preview of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Centre in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2014. ― Reuters [pic

DETROIT, Jan 12 — The 2019 North American International Auto Show, more conventionally referred to simply as the Detroit Auto Show, officially begins on Monday, but already automobile manufacturers across the global have been offering us sneak peeks of what’s to come.

Though a number of carmakers are choosing to reveal their latest goods at the Consumer Electronics Show at the start of every year, many still wait until later in the month to unveil their biggest goodies at the Detroit auto show. And some companies, like Subaru and Lexus, who already debuted new tech at CES this week, still have new things to show off at the long-running annual event, known as one of the largest in North America.

Right now, however, such companies have only offered teasers of what they’re bringing to Detroit. Subaru, Lexus, Volkswagen, and more have been sharing only close-up images and darkened videos that just give us a hint of what to expect.

Subaru WRX STI S209

On Monday, Subaru teased a shadowed image of the upcoming Subaru WRX STI S209, revealing a decent amount of the darkened front end. Close to nothing has been confirmed about the model, but the aggressive body redesign suggests that it will come with a new powertrain to match.

Lexus RC F Track Edition

Lexus, on the other hand, has teased its next track car, which is allegedly sporting serious speed and power. On Facebook, the company posted a 13-second video showing just obscure bits and pieces of the model with a caption that reads, “The 2020 #LexusRCF Track Edition turns hot laps all day...and heads all night.”

2020 Passat

Last month Volkswagen published a series of sketches of the 2020 Passat, which the company had since been silent about until Wednesday when they posted a close-up of a wheel. According to sources who saw the model ahead of the launch, the sketches are accurate depictions of the final model.

Toyota Supra

It’s no secret that the 2020 Toyota Supra is expected to make its first appearance in Detroit next week; however, the company apparently accidentally tweeted some official images of the model this morning before quickly removing them. That was our first view of the model sans camouflage, and Zero2Turbo.com managed to snag the pics before they were taken down:

The all-new SA-bound Toyota Supra has leaked ahead of it's official reveal...



What do you all think? pic.twitter.com/qHUNm9nykf — Zero2Turbo.com (@Zero2Turbo) January 11, 2019

Ford Bronco

Because Ford reiterated yesterday that the Bronco is making a comeback soon, fans everywhere are hoping that the sixth generation of the iconic vehicle will make its debut at the Detroit Auto Show this year — especially since the company confirmed at the same show in 2017 that the SUV will officially launch in 2020.

The Bronco returns next year. Be sure to see what's being said about it on Ford Social: https://t.co/h5DCSrFOHQ — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) January 10, 2019

2020 Mustang Shelby GT500

We’ve known that the Mustang Shelby GT500 debut would take place at this year’s Detroit Auto Show since last November; however, the company has been rather quiet about the model since. Most recently, we got a pic of its flashy engine:

We have 500 reasons why you should love the GT500. Here’s the first one. 😏 #FordMustang #GT500 pic.twitter.com/BcNtruKC4w — Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) November 28, 2018

With the show just a couple days away, these models won't be secrets for much longer. — AFP-Relaxnews