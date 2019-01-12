Netflix takes second series from ‘Bird Box’, ‘Arrival’ writer

Shawn Levy attends the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — Eric Heisserer and Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy are developing fantasy series Shadow and Bone.

Fantasy novel series Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, both part of the same overarching fictional universe, are being adapted for an eight-episode series.

The Shadow and Bone trilogy follows a young woman with a supernatural power who is fighting against a literal reign of darkness.

In contrast to its Russian-inspired setting, the two Six of Crows books take after a historical, magical Europe and their stories are told using the perspectives of eight different characters.

Eric Heisserer turned Josh Malerman’s novel Bird Box into a film script for Netflix and, together with the Stranger Things and Night at the Museum director and producer, he is doing the same for Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse arcs.

Heisserer and Levy were also part of the team behind sci-fi alien contact movie Arrival, and both received Oscar nominations for their work. — AFP-Relaxnews