Cameron Highlands vote: BN files complaint against PKR senator over alleged ‘threat’

Senator Bob Manolan Mohd Manolan has released a statement saying he was misquoted, adding that he meant the chiefs should not be tied with Umno while being paid their salaries by the PH government as this would be a conflict of interest. — Picture via Facebook/Bob Manolan Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Pahang Umno Youth has lodged a police report against PKR senator Bob Manolan Mohd for allegedly threatening Orang Asli village chiefs in Cameron Highlands to vote for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the January 26 by-election.

News portal Malaysiakini was reported saying the report was lodged at the Tanah Rata police station by a representative of the group yesterday.

Pahang Umno Youth chief Mohd Farid Mohd Nor said voters should be able to choose whomever they want as their representative without being subjected to threats and suggested that Manolan had violated Section 124B of the Penal Code which refers to activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy.

MCA Youth lodged a similar police report against Manolan yesterday and urged village chiefs to do the same after Malaysiakini reported Manolan telling Orang Asli village heads in Cameron Highlands that they will lose their salaries and posts if they do not vote for PH candidate.

Manolan has since released a statement saying he was misquoted, adding that he meant the chiefs should not be tied with Umno while being paid their salaries by the PH government as this would be a conflict of interest.

However, Malaysiakini said it stands by its report. It has also released an audio clip and the full transcript of Manolan’s remark.