KL mayor commits traffic offence, pays fine

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said that there should be no exemption when it comes to enforcement. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan has admitted that he was issued a summons for a traffic offence recently in the city and he duly paid the fine.

He said the summons was issued by an enforcement officer of Kuala Lumpur City Hall and added that there should be no exemption when it comes to enforcement.

Relating the incident during a recent special interview on ‘100 days as a Mayor’ here, Nor Hisham said he had driven his own private car on that day to meet a relative at a hotel in the city.

“As it was raining then and I was in a hurry, I parked the car by the roadside, not realising there was a yellow line there. When I returned to the car, I saw a parking summons. I eventually paid the RM30 summons,” he told reporters at the interview.

Nor Hisham said the incident was a reminder for him and his staff that no one should abuse their power in any situation.

“There is no exemption in enforcement. Anyone who commits an offence will be penalised, like in my case even as the mayor, and will have to pay the fine. I always remind my staff to reprimand anyone who makes a mistake, even if it is me for that matter,” he said. — Bernama