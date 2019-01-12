Singapore man arrested after driving car into Parliament driveway and throwing brick

A message was broadcast to taxi drivers to look out for a black Lexus sport-utility vehicle. — Reader pic via Today

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 — A 45-year-old man was arrested yesterday for criminal trespass after he drove a car outside the Parliament House driveway and threw a brick on the road.

The police said that the incident happened at 4pm.

After throwing the brick outside the secured main gate of the Parliament House, the man drove off in the car.

A message was later broadcast to taxi drivers to look out for a black Lexus sport-utility vehicle.

The broadcast also included the car plate number, and indicated that the incident happened between 4.04pm and 4.09pm.

Police investigations are ongoing. — Today