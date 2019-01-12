Cuteness overload: Piggy cookies for Chinese New Year

Jenn’s Cookie House’s iced cookies are so popular the Miri home baker has stopped taking orders due to overwhelming demand. ― Picture via Facebook/Jenn’s Cookie House

PETALING JAYA, Jan 12 ― What better way to usher in the Year of the Pig than with pig-shaped cookies to add a bit of fun to your Chinese New Year snack station or gift giving.

Available in limited quantities, home bakers say their porcine-inspired baked goods are already a hit with customers who are preparing for the upcoming Lunar New Year festivities.

Here’s where you can get your hands on these Instagram-worthy piggy cookies.

Freshly baked upon request... so you know you are getting freshly-made cookies ― Picture via Facebook/Fiona Chang Fiona Chang

Made with SCS butter, Fiona’s pig cookies are personally delivered to customers. RM24 for 15 pieces. Visit her Facebook page or contact 016-555 9902 to place an order.

Yuki Loh

Two types of piggy goods are available from this baker ― bite-sized QQ Piggy German Cookies and regular sized Piggy German Cookies (RM35 for approximately 40 pieces). Loh’s biscuits are freshly baked upon request.

Piggy pineapple tarts (left) and butter cookies... just nice for Chinese New Year. ― Picture via Facebook/Lidia’s Homemade Delights Lidia’s Homemade Delights

Lidia uses Golden Churn butter to make her CNY Year of the Oinks butter cookies and pig-shaped pineapple tarts. Both are priced at RM35 per container.

Bulk orders available and everything will be delivered hassle-free. ― Picture taken from Eat Cake Today Eat Cake Today

Cake delivery shop Eat Cake Today makes ordering cookies for CNY (or anytime of the year) a breeze with its easy-to-use webpage that provides a platform for home bakers to sell their goods. Celebrate the Year of the Pig with this Piggy Cookies Bundle by B’sweetbites. RM79 for four boxes of 12.

Baked and packed with love... perfect for gifting. ― Picture via Facebook/Creamy Yummy Bakery Creamy Yummy Bakery

These melt in your mouth butter cookies are packaged with a bow and make for great gifts this Lunar New Year. RM35 for a box of 27.

These yummy cookies are made with SCS butter. ― Picture via Facebook/Jolene Deven Jolene Deven

Made with pure SCS butter and without any eggs, these German cookies are going for RM20 for a box of 18.