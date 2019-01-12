Jimmy Choo taps Kaia Gerber for fresh campaign

Kaia Gerber stars in Jimmy Choo's spring '19 campaign. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 12 ― Kaia Gerber has been tapped to front the latest Jimmy Choo campaign, following in the footsteps of her famous supermodel mother Cindy Crawford.

Shot by famed fashion photographer Steven Meisel, the spring '19 campaign sees the 17-year-old model showing off her star genes in a series of stunning portraits showcasing the luxury brand's footwear, including styles such as the strappy Mimi sandal, Annabell heels, and the more a sporty, retro-inspired Raine sneakers.

In addition to the showcased shoe selection, Gerber is also seen modeling several limited-edition T-shirts and sweatshirts designed by Jimmy Choo in collaboration with Mathias Augustyniak and Michael Amzalag of M/M Paris, which will be available exclusively on Jimmychoo.com.

Commenting on the choice of Gerber for the fresh campaign in a statement for the brand, Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi said the shoe was the perfect fit as “Kaia leads the next generation of supermodels” (via Footwear News).

“Her timeless beauty and fashion pedigree enables her to be a true style chameleon that authentically represents the dynamism of the Jimmy Choo brand transcending generations,” she added. ― AFP-Relaxnews