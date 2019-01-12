National men’s doubles pairs cruise into last four at Thailand Masters

Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong advanced into the quarter-finals of the Thailand Masters badminton tournament. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― National men’s doubles pair Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong continued their fine form in the 2019 Thailand Masters badminton tournament by cruising into the last four in Bangkok today.

The top seeds, who left the national set-up recently, defeated teammates and sixth seeds Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-12, 21-16 in the quarter-finals at the Huamark Indoor Stadium, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

Another national pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani also made the semi-finals after stunning teammates and eighth seeds Mohamad Arif Ab Latif-Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub 21-8, 21-14.

National mixed doubles pair and top seeds Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying, who turned pro recently, also progressed into the semi-finals after defeating Alfian Eko Prasetya-Marsheilla Gischa Islami of Indonesia 21-12, 22-20.

Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for Malaysia in men’s singles when both their players crashed out.

National No. 2 Lee Zii Jia lost 11-21, 9-21 to seventh seed Brice Leverdez of France while Cheam June Wei put up a tough fight against former World and Olympic champion Lin Dan of China before losing 21-14, 16-21, 8-21. ― Bernama