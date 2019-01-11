Samsung may have accidentally posted the S10 ahead of its reveal

Samsung One UI blog post comparison. — Picture courtesy of Samsung via AFP

SEOUL, Jan 11 — In a blog post published Monday outlining the company’s new One UI design, Samsung may have accidentally displayed the interface on the upcoming Galaxy S10 before its official release; yesterday, the images were swapped for those of a more generic-looking device.

Samsung may have accidentally posted a pic of the Galaxy S10 themselves before its official release next month. As spotted by redditor qgtx, the blog post that the company published on Monday showing off the new One UI design features was hastily updated three days later, changing what appeared to be the S10 into a generic model.

The device had everything that rumours have made the S10 out to have: super-fine bezels, a thinner chin, and even the punch-out camera cutout in the top right corner of the front display. Now, the phone showcasing the interface on the same blog post has been wiped of all S10 features.

This oversight, if we may call it that, definitely outshined the actual content of the post which was the introduction of a pretty dramatically redesigned interface. Basically, because phone size continues to expand with each new generation, Samsung decided to overhaul the interface to accommodate our hands that aren’t growing at the speed of smartphones. Basically, interaction is limited to the bottom half of the display, so you never have to adjust the phone’s position in your palm just to check the notifications at the very top of the screen.

The Galaxy S10 is scheduled to be officially unveiled February 20 at the Samsung Unpacked event. — AFP-Relaxnews