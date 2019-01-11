PDRM announce transfers, promotion of 32 senior officers

Datuk Mazlan Mansor is appointed as Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor has been appointed as Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director, effective from February 11.

His place in Selangor will be taken over by Ngeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin.

They were among 32 senior police officers involved in the transfers and promotion announced by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today.

PDRM Corporate Communications head of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) secretariat, Datuk Asmawati Ahmad also said that Kedah police chief Datuk Abdul Rahim Jaafar would take up the post of Bukit Aman Management Department director.

“Bukit Aman Special Branch deputy director II Datuk Ramli Hassan has been promoted to Bukit Aman Special Branch deputy director I, while Bukit Aman Management Department (Training) deputy director Datuk T. Narenasagaran has been appointed as Penang police chief,” she said in a statement here today.

Asmawati said Bukit Aman chief inspectorate of Aviation, Air Operations Force, Internal Security and Public Order Department, Bukit Aman, Datuk Mohd Rafique Ramli Ariffin is now the commander of the department.

“Bukit Aman Narcotics (Intelligence/Operation), Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department principal assistant director SAC Zulkifli Ali has been promoted to deputy director of the department, while Johor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Kamaluddin Kassim has been made Melaka deputy police chief,” she said.

ESSCom deputy chief of staff in the Prime Minister’s Department ACP Victor Sanjos has been appointed as Bukit Aman CCID deputy director (Cybercrimes and Multimedia Investigation), while Subang Jaya District deputy police chief Supt Risikin Satiman has been promoted to the district’s police chief. ― Bernama