Thai immigration chief: Saudi asylum seeker to leave for Canada tonight

BANGKOK, Jan 11 — A Saudi teenager who fled to Thailand saying she feared her family would kill her has been granted asylum in Canada, the Thai immigration chief told Reuters today.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, will be boarding a Korean Air flight from Bangkok to Seoul tonight, immigration chief Surachate Hakpark said, before boarding a connecting flight to Canada.

“Canada has granted her asylum,” Surachate told Reuters. “She’ll leave tonight at 11.15pm.”

Canadian officials were not immediately available for comment. — Reuters