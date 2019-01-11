UiTM remains for Malays, Bumiputera, says vice-chancellor

UiTM) vice-chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Hassan Said stressed that the university still retain its original policy to accept Malays and Bumiputera only. — Screenshot via Google Maps

SHAH ALAM, Jan 11 — Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) vice-chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Hassan Said stressed that the university still retain its original policy to accept Malays and Bumiputera only.

He said the policy was still relevant given that many Malays and Bumiputera especially those from underprivileged families in rural areas who still need UiTM.

“We see that UiTM has had a huge impact on the unity of ‘bangsa Malaysia’ as we contribute to (social) equity for uniting the nation. UiTM is still relevant to contribute towards that goal, so now it is not the time for us to change the policy,” he told a media conference here today.

He said this after attending the signing of an agreement between UiTM and the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) for the residency development endowment project at UiTM Puncak Alam.

Hassan was asked to comment on UiTM’s former pro-chancellor Tan Sri Dr Arshad Ayub’s statement on Wednesday that admission into UiTM could be opened to non-Bumiputera, but only for postgraduate courses to ensure a competitive balance among the various races in the country. — Bernama