Pahang Royal Council meeting lasts more than three hours

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Shouts of “Daulat Tuanku” (Long Live the Sultan) were heard nearing the end of the meeting of the Pahang Royal Council at a hotel here today.

The meeting started at 4pm and only ended at 7.30pm.

It is understood that the meeting was held to get the council’s consent for the Regent of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah to be proclaimed as the new sultan of the state.

Speculation has been rife that the current ruler, Sultan Ahmad Shah, who has been ill for some time, may abdicate to make way for his son Tengku Abdullah, who has been Regent since December 28, 2016.

There is also a lot of speculation as to who will be the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong following the decision by Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan to step down as King on January 6.

Going by the rotation system, the Sultan of Pahang is next in line.

Tengku Abdullah chaired today’s meeting, which was also attended by other Pahang royalty, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, state executive councillors as well as the Orang Besar Berempat.

The meeting was held after Tengku Abdullah presented the letter of appointment to the new Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Salehuddin Ishak.

Salehuddin, who assumed the post on January 7, takes over from Datuk Seri Muhammad Safian Ismail.

Members of the media gathered outside the meeting room heard shouts of ‘Daulat Tuanku” a few minutes before the door was opened.

Tengku Abdullah then had some pictures taken with members of his family and the Pahang Royal Council.

He thanked the media for waiting and said he had no comments to make.

Meanwhile, Salehuddin, when approached by reporters after the meeting, said an announcement on its outcome would be made at 3pm at Istana Abu Bakar, Pekan, tomorrow. — Bernama