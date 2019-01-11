Deputy minister: Don’t create racial tension

Deputy minister of communication and multimedia, Eddin Syazlee Shith in Putrajaya November 7, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA PILAH, Jan 11 — Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith has reminded Malaysians not to create racial tension in the country through their postings and comments on social media.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those found guilty.

“The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is constantly monitoring such activities based on complaints received so that action can be taken. I understand that until today more than 10 complaints have been received, investigated and action taken regarding cases which may tarnish the honour and sovereignty of the Malay rulers.

“The MCMC and police are always looking out for and taking action on sensitive matters involving race. So, the MCMC and police always act together based on the complaints received,” he told reporters after handing over donations to the Kuala Pilah parliamentary’s ‘Back to School’ programme here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the recent spike in cases of people insulting the royal institution and touching on sensitive racial issues on social media.

Eddin Syazlee, who is also the Kuala Pilah MP, said the existing good ties between the various races should be maintained and enhanced for the harmony and prosperity of the country, adding that there would be chaos otherwise.

He also said that there was no need to enact new legislations to protect the sanctity of the royal institution in the country as current laws were sufficient.

“Anyway, the Federal Constitution clearly protects the Malay rulers. I believe we have sufficient laws to punish those found guilty,” he said.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Datuk Liew Vui Keong was quoted as saying that new legislations would be enacted to protect the sanctity of the monarchy from being mocked and attacked by unscrupulous people.

Meanwhile, 234 underprivileged students received donations at the ‘Back to School’ programme today, with 49 excellent pupils from the district receiving contributions from Eddin Syazlee.

Meanwhile, Eddin Syazlee also extended his condolences to the family of Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, the assemblyman for Semenyih, Selangor, who died today.

Bakhtiar, who was a PPBM elected representative, died at 4.45am of a heart attack at the Kajang Hospital. He was 57. — Bernama