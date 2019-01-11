Dr Wan Azizah visits family of Semenyih assemblyman

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail visited the family of the late Semenyih assemblyman Bakhtiar Mohd Nor this evening. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEMENYIH, Jan 11 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail visited the family of the late Semenyih assemblyman Bakhtiar Mohd Nor at their residence in Kampung Pasir, here, this evening.

Dr Wan Azizah conveyed her condolences and spent time with Bakhtiar’s wife Basirah Sardiq Muhammad, 49, as well as giving contribution.

“We lost another young Selangor assemblyman from the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM). I heard that Yang Berhormat (Bakhtiar) worked hard and always ready to serve the community.

“I hope his wife and family will be strong and patient and may his soul be placed among the righteous,” she told Bernama here.

Bakhtiar, 57, died at the Kajang Hospital at 4.45am today due to a heart attack.

His remains were buried at the Kampung Pasir Muslim Cemetery here at 3pm.

In the 14th General Election last year, Bakhtiar won the Semenyih state seat by defeating three other candidates, Johan Abd Aziz (Barisan Nasional), Mad Shahmidur Mat Kosim (PAS) and S. Arutchelvan (PSM). — Bernama