Ipoh's legendary cake-maker Nancy Chong dies

A cake with buttercream flowers made by late cake-maker Nancy Chong from Ipoh. ― Picture via Facebook/Nancy Cake Ipoh

IPOH, Jan 11 ― Whether you are 16 or 60 ― if you are from Ipoh ― you very likely celebrated your birthday with a Nancy Chong cake. Or at the very least have heard of this baking legend.

The cake-maker renowned for her signature butter cake covered with butter icing died on Monday at the age of 90.

News of her death was shared by a Facebook group “We Love Ipoh ― City of Good Food” on Thursday.

Chandra Muthu Kley said, “She was a old family friend of my late father and mum... all of my birthday cakes from year 1 were made by her! May she rest in peace.”

Kevin YN Ho said Chong made his parents' wedding cake more than 51 years ago. Even better both his and his brother's wedding cakes were also made by her.

Chong's daughter took over the baking from her mother years ago. The cakes look alike except for one small detail.

One of her admirers Jonathan Moo said, “The only difference are the flower icing patterns on the cake. Daughter uses rose patterns and Nancy uses daisies.”