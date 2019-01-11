CJ: Artificial intelligence for sentencing, virtual hearings, holograms in tomorrow’s courts

Tan Sri Richard Malanjum says Malaysia's courts will soon see judges using artificial intelligence when deciding on punishments for convicted criminals. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 ― Malaysia's courts will soon see judges using artificial intelligence when deciding on punishments for convicted criminals, and may even adopt the use of advanced technology such as virtual courtrooms and holograms, the Chief Justice said today.

Tan Sri Richard Malanjum was listing out the upcoming technology expected to be used to drive reforms in the Malaysian judiciary.

“I know it sounds too high up, but that is in the pipeline. So hopefully, one day we will be talking about the use of virtual court and hologram technology instead of video-conferencing,” he said in a speech at the opening of the legal year 2019.

A video shown to the audience at the event tagged the virtual court proposal under the heading “journey towards 2025”.

As for the use of artificial intelligence, Malanjum said a feature called “data sentencing” is currently being fine-tuned before it is introduced in the courts.

“This will help or guide judges and officers with the sentencing process so that there would be less disparity of the same offences when it comes before the courts, which have always been a problem.

“So hopefully this will come out soon by the end of this month,” he said.

The public has at times compared the penalties meted out for similar offences, questioning for example if thefts involving items of smaller value were being punished more severely than those involving higher sums.

“Technology is coming to the legal profession and we must embrace technology. There is no option, either we adapt or be dropped,” he added.

Malanjum also highlighted two upcoming additional technological innovations that would serve to remind both lawyers and judges of upcoming deadlines.

Lawyers no longer need to be fearful of forgetting to file the relevant court documents by the due dates with the introduction of the “auto-alert” system.

“Very soon, before June, the alert system will be introduced in peninsular Malaysia, this has already been introduced in Sabah and Sarawak.

“So if you have a case where you are supposed to file a defence, the system will alert you at least one day before due date that you have a defence or affidavit to file,” he said.

Malanjum said judges will soon be using a colour-coded monitoring system where they will be alerted if they have pending judgments, jokingly saying they would not be able to “plead amnesia” when such pending judgments pile up.

MORE TO COME