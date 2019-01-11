Will BN’s Cameron Highlands candidate denounce Najib’s alleged excesses, asks Kit Siang

Volunteers setting up the nomination centre at Dewan Gemilang SMK Sultan Ahmad Shah ahead of nomination day for the Cameron Highland by-election, January 11, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang has questioned whether Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Cameron Highlands by-election Ramli Mohd Nor is willing to denounce the corruption under the former ruling coalition.

He congratulated Ramli, a former policeman, in a tongue-in-cheek manner for being nominated as candidate, and asked him if he is willing to be associated with a “sinking ship”.

“Will he condemn the monstrous 1MDB corruption and money laundering scandal? Will he denounce (former prime minister Datuk Seri) Najib premiership?” Lim said in a statement.

He also wondered aloud if Ramli, an Orang Asli, is instead being used by the Umno leadership to obtain the Orang Asli endorsement for Najib’s kleptocracy.

Lim also decried the living conditions of the Orang Asli in the constituency, where earlier today he had visited four villages within the vicinity of Terisu.

“Despite the formation of the Orang Asli Development Department six decades ago, they are still denied the most basic infrastructure facilities, proper roads, electricity, clean water, and the most elementary educational, health, and economic needs,” he said.