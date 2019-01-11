Fire in Putatan, Sabah destroys 55 wooden homes leaving 315 people homeless

The fire at Kampung Pasir Putih in Putatan, Sabah left 315 people homeless, January 11, 2019. ― Picture courtesy of Sabah Fire and Rescue Services Department

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 11 — A fire broke out in Kampung Pasir Putih, Putatan here earlier today, destroying 55 homes leaving 315 people homeless.

In the afternoon blaze that began at about 12.50pm, several vehicles parked near the wooden stilt houses were also destroyed

The fire began during the Friday prayers when many villagers were at the mosque.

A team of 40 firemen arrived at the scene with six fire engines and struggled to control the fire due to low water pressure and the close proximity of the houses to each other.

The fire was brought under control by 3.15pm, and put out completely at 4.32pm.

The Civil Service Department said that 72 families consisting of 315 people were currently being sheltered at the Putatan multipurpose community hall nearby.

No casualties were reported.