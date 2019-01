National U-19 coach names 28 players for centralised training

FAM said that the centralised training was in preparation for the AFF Under-19 Championship in Vietnam in July and the 2020 AFC Under-19 Championship qualifying tournament in September. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― National Under-19 football head coach Bojan Hodak has named 28 players for a two-week centralised training at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said in a statement today that the training, beginning on January 15, was in preparation for the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-19 Championship in Vietnam in July and the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-19 Championship qualifying tournament in September.

Malaysia are the defending champions of the AFF Under-19 competition, which they also won in 1959, 1960 and 1968.

AFF and AFC have yet to conduct the draws for the two tournaments.

The 28-player training list:

Muhd Rahadi Azli Rahalim, Nur Aiman Akif Azminoorkamal, Nik Ikmal Nik Ahmad Afandi, Muhd Azam Azmi Murad, Muhd Muslihuddin Atiq (Terengganu); Muhammad Izzat Zikri Iziruddin, Muhammad Khusaini Mohd Yusuf, T. Saravanan, Muhammad Irfan Faiz Mohd Saharudin, Muhammad Hazim Abu Zaid (Melaka); Muhammad Azim Al-Amin Kamaruddin (Kuala Lumpur); Muhammad Syamer Abdullah (Perak); Alan Lagang Keryer (Sarawak); Muhd Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi (PKNP);

Muhammad Farid Soaid, Ahmad Irfan Mohd Noor, Aznil Asyraaf Azhar, Mohammad Zaide Mohd Zain, Mohd Aiman Afif Md Afizul (Kedah); Muhammad Firdaus Abdul Razak, Muhammad Faris Kamardin, Muhammad Husni Idrus (Selangor); Muhammad Haziq Kamarulzaman, Muhammad Aikmal Roslan (Negeri Sembilan); Mohamad Zulkifli Mohamad Yusoff, Muhammad Ilham Syukri Jamaluddin (Johor Darul Ta'zim); Muhammad Firdaus Kaironnisam, Muhamad Umar Hakeem Suhar Rezwan (Sekolah Sukan Pahang). ― Bernama