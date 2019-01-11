Sibu police: Abused nine-month-old baby still in critical condition

SIBU, Jan 11 ― The injured nine-month-old baby boy, believed to have been abused by his babysitter at Taman Permai here on Monday, is still in critical condition.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the baby was on life support and the police’s next course of action would depend on the baby’s condition.

“We are getting feedback from the hospital and the victim’s family. The suspect is currently under remand order until January 13.

He said this to reporters after the conferment-of-rank ceremony at the Sibu district police headquarters here today.

The 39-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday and the case was investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both upon conviction.

A preliminary medical examination found the baby suffered a fractured skull and there was bleeding and swelling in the brain and both eyes, believed to have been caused by blows to the head or due to shaking.

Stanley said that another baby, 17-month-old, who suffered injuries to the lips, gums and broken teeth, suspected of being abused by the same babysitter, was recovering.

He said, including her own three children, the woman had a total of seven children, aged between nine months and three years, in her home that was illegally converted into a childcare centre. ― Bernama