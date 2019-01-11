Car bomb blast kills at least one in Iraqi border town of al-Qaim

Smoke rises after a car bomb exploded in Iraqi border town of al-Qaim, Iraq January 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

BAGHDAD, Jan 11 — A car bomb blast killed at least one person and injured more than a dozen the Iraqi town of al-Qaim on the Syrian border today, a statement from Iraq’s military said.

The military said one person was killed, and 16 people were injured. A local senior police source put the number killed at three, with 23 injured. The military and the police said four members of the security forces were among those injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast in al-Qaim, which went off in the middle of a busy market this morning. It was described by the military in its statement as a terrorist attack.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State in December 2017 after two years of fighting. However, Islamic State militants have continued to carry out insurgent-style attacks on security forces across the country.

Earlier this week, a car bomb blast killed two people and injured six in Tikrit, a city 150km northwest of Baghdad.

Al-Qaim was recaptured from Islamic State in November 2017 and was the group’s last bastion in Iraq to fall last year. — Reuters