Even before nominations, information on corrupt practices has emerged, says Perak MACC chief

Volunteers setting up the nomination centre at Dewan Gemilang SMK Sultan Ahmad Shah ahead of nomination day for the Cameron Highland by-election, January 11, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 11 — Perak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today revealed that even before the anti-graft buster's operation room for the Cameron Highlands by-election sets off, information on corrupt practises has already emerged.

State MACC director Datuk Zainul Darus said the information received was related to meals and contributions given by political parties.

“We will investigate further if there are grounds to investigate before handing the matter over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor,” he said without revealing the parties involved.

Speaking to reporters to announce the opening of the commission's operation room, Zainul said during the by-election, the commission would station five officers at the highlands to monitor the campaigning.

“We also welcome information from the people on candidates misconduct,” he said, adding the complainants could provide the commission with pictures or recordings.

“While we do receive information from anonymous sources, we prefer they leave their name and contact number to allow us to conduct follow-up investigations,” he added.

On the operation room, Zainul said it would be be operating round the clock.

“There will be two operation rooms. One here at the Perak MACC headquarters and another at Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands,” he said, adding the operation rooms will begin full swing after nominations tomorrow.

He said the Perak office was working with their Pahang counterpart to detect any corrupt practises.

“If we follow jurisdiction, Cameron Highlands is under Pahang but Perak is helping due to the distance,” he added.

Those who wish to contact the operation room can contact 05-5267000 ext 163 (Ipoh) or 019-6002041 (Cameron Highlands) or fax (05-5261214) or email: [email protected].