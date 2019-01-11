Huawei Malaysia offers smartphone battery replacements for RM99

Beginning next week, Huawei is offering battery replacements for only RM99 at all authorised service centres nationwide. — Picture via Facebook/Huawei Mobile

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — If the battery life of your current Huawei smartphone isn’t as great as it used to be, Huawei has a promotion just for you. Beginning next week, they are offering battery replacements for only RM99 at all authorised service centres nationwide.

The RM99 battery replacement promo is offered for 11 models and it will be available from 14 January until 20 February 2019. Below is the list of eligible smartphones:

Huawei Mate 8

Huawei Mate 9 / Mate 9 Pro

Huawei P9 / P9 Lite

Huawei P10/P10 Plus/P10 Lite

Huawei Nova 2i

Huawei Nova Lite

Huawei Y7 Prime

If you’re wondering why some smartphones were not listed, it appears that stocks are not available for selected models like the Huawei P9 Plus. If you have any enquiries, you can reach out to Huawei on their Facebook page. — SoyaCincau