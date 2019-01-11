Home Ministry: Non-visa facility for Chinese, Indian tourists extended to Dec 31

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 ― The Electronic Travel Registration and Information System (eNTRI) for Chinese and Indian visitors has been extended for a year until Dec 31, through the Federal Government Gazette (Passport Order), the Home Ministry said today.

The ministry in a statement said the eNTRI system, currently undergoing a security improvement process, is expected to be fully operational by next Tuesday (January 15).

eNTRI is a non-visa facility for visitors from China and India to enter Malaysia for travel or social purposes for a period of 15 days.

It was first implemented for Chinese tourists on March 1, 2016 and was later expanded to Indian tourists on April 1, 2017, with extensions carried out annually according to needs. ― Bernama