Asus ZenFone Max M2 on sale next week from as low as RM599

For one day only, the ZenFone Max M2 is offered with an extra RM100 off on the January 15, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Asus via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Asus has finally announced the ZenFone Max M2 for the Malaysian market and the first sale is happening next week on January 15, 2019. This is an affordable mid-range alternative to the current ZenFone Max Pro M2.

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 is officially priced at RM699 and we are getting the 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. For one day only, the device is offered with an extra RM100 off on the January 15, 2019. The offer is available exclusively on the Asus official store on Lazada.

Since this is a non-pro version, the hardware is a notch below the Max Pro M2. The Max M2 features a 6.3″ HD+ IPS display and it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The rear gets a 13MP + 2MP main camera while the front comes with an 8MP f/2.0 selfie shooter.

The ZenFone Max M2 gets a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 8.1 with stock Android interface. If you want to be notified on the first sale, you can drop your details to Asus Malaysia. You can learn more about the device in our announcement post. — SoyaCincau