Retiring in April, Chief Justice says will leave succession plan to JAC

Tan Sri Richard Malanjum signs his letter of appointment at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 — Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum said he will leave the matter of replacement for his position when he retires in April to the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC).

Malanjum said the matter of succession plan for him and several other Federal Court judges due to retire this year will have “to be discussed”.

“I leave it to the JAC,” he told reporters when met here after officiating the three-day 53rd Judges' Conference.

Malanjum, who is the first judge from east Malaysia to be appointed chief justice, will hit the constitutional age limit for judges of 66 years and six months in early April.

The JAC, which was established on February 2, 2009, selects suitably qualified persons for appointment as judges of the Federal Court, Court of Appeal, High Court for the prime minister’s consideration.

After the JAC decides on the candidate, it will then submit a report to the prime minister on its recommendation and also state the reasons for its selection, as well as provide any other additional information.

After receiving the report, the prime minister can request the commission to recommend additional names for him to consider.

And after accepting any of the recommended candidates, the prime minister then advises the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for their appointments to the positions.

MORE TO COME