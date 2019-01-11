Group urges employers to provide support for workplace sexual assault victims

The Joint Action Group for Gender Equality says employers are obligated to provide victims of sexual assault with support such as safety measures, counselling and legal advise if the assault happened in the workplace. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 11 — The Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG) today urged employers to provide support to victims of sexual assault in workplace so that those affected can make informed decisions on whether to report the case to the police.

The group said employers are obligated to provide the victims with support such as safety measures, counselling and legal advise if the sexual assault happened in the workplace.

“Without ensuring this kind of support, employers cannot absolve themselves of the responsibility to report sexual assault that happens in the workplace, on the basis that the survivor chose not to report,” JAG said in a statement.

The group said employers must consider the sexual assault survivor’s welfare and autonomy, as well as the safety of others, including those who may be victimised by the perpetrator in the future, when deciding whether to report sexual assault cases in the workplace.

They referred to BFM 89.9’s statement on the sexual assault case where the victim has refused to lodge a police report because she did not want to escalate the matter.

JAG said there are many factors that prevent survivors from lodging a police report and one of the main reasons was that it is a traumatising experience.

The group said this is why it was important that the victims gets the proper support from their employers and the society as victims will be more courageous to report sexual assault cases.

“To this end, employers should also adopt an effective safe space policy, which covers sexual assault and harassment, and provide training in the workplace on the said policy,” they suggested.

JAG said victims can also directly lodge police reports and get support from other avenues, including non-governmental organisations, without depending on their employers.

Survivors of gender-based violence can contact these organisation for help:

All Women’s Action Society

(counselling, legal information, case management)

Telenita helpline: 03-7877-0224

Email: [email protected]

Sabah Women’s Action Resource Group

SAWO Helpline: 088-280200

[email protected]

Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO)

(counselling, case management, shelter)

WAO Hotline: 03 7956 3488

WhatsApp: 018 988 8058

Women’s Centre for Change Penang

Tel: 04-228 0342

www.wccpenang.org

Perak Women for Women Society (PWW)

Tel: 05-2469715

Talian KASIH (government-run hotline)

15999