UK calls on Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to take personal interest in case of jailed Reuters reporters

Published 21 minutes ago on 11 January 2019

Activists gather for a rally to call for the release of imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, one year after they were arrested, in Yangon, Myanmar December 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 11 — Britain today called on Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to look at whether due process was followed in the case of two Reuters reporters sentenced to seven years in jail in Myanmar.

A Myanmar court earlier today rejected the appeal of the two reporters sentenced to seven years in jail on charges of breaking the country’s Official Secrets Act, saying the defence had not provided sufficient evidence to show they were innocent.

“We are very worried about due process in this case,” British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told BBC radio when asked about the case.

“We urge Aung San Suu Kyi to look at whether that due process happened and to recognise that, as someone who fought for democracy in Burma, she should be taking a personal interest in the future of these two brave journalists.” — Reuters   

