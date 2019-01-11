Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-afternoon today in line with regional markets.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.33 points or 0.14 per cent to 1,681.21 from Thursday’s close of 1,678.88. It opened 6.11 points higher at 1,684.99.

Gainers led losers 456 to 307 while 326 counters were unchanged, 774 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.86 billion shares worth RM1.04 billion.

Regionally, Singapore’s Straits Times Index gained 0.54 per cent to 3,200.8, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.97 per cent to 20,359.7 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index increased 0.46 per cent to 26,642.41.

Among heavyweights, CIMB and Axiata increased one sen each to RM5.66 and RM4.01, respectively, Petronas Gas was flat at RM17.98, Maybank and TNB fell two sen each to RM9.43 and RM13.84, respectively, and Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to 5.74.

Of actives, FGV rose 8.5 sen to 87 sen, V.S. Industry went up 3.5 sen to 90 sen, Bumi Armada and Sapura Energy both edged up half-a-sen to 16 sen and 30.5 sen and Orion IXL was one sen higher at 14.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 21.23 points to 11,586.6, the FBMT 100 Index was 19.33 points higher at 11,420.04 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 43.17 points to 11,529.38.

The FBM Ace expanded 45.33 points to 4,472.68 and the FBM 70 put on 31.58 points to 13,482.16.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gained 12.32 points to 17,401.37, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.34 of-a-points to 165.05 and the Plantation Index rose 30.95 points to 7,071.88. — Bernama