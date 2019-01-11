Family fun at Disney Junior’s ‘Mickey and the Roadster Racers’ carnival

The Disney Junior ‘Mickey and the Roadster Racers’ carnival will be on this weekend from 10am to 10pm at Mid Valley Mega Mall. — Picture courtesy of Disney Junior

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Head on down to Mid Valley Megamall this weekend with the kids for Disney Junior’s Mickey and the Roadster Racers "Super-Charged Carnival".

Taking place at the mall’s Centre Court, families can look forward to a fun line-up of activities like a chance for kids to design their very own roadster, scan their creation and watch it transform into a 3D vehicle that will race around Hotdog Hills and major KL landmarks on a huge first-ever interactive digital wall in Malaysia.

Young racers will also have the chance to participate in Mickey and the Roadster Racers-themed arts and craft as well as Lego Duplo workshops. Kids will also be able to try a hand at being a pit crew member: Just pick up a spanner, fasten the crews and the car is ready to ride.

There will also be special meet and greet sessions with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

The carnival celebrates the premiere of brand new super-charged episodes from the animated series Mickey and the Roadster Racers on Disney Junior (Astro CH 613, every Monday at 2.30pm). In these special episodes, Mickey, Donald, Goofy, Minnie and Daisy run a super-cool garage of transforming their vehicles to super-charged roadsters, which they race to awesome new locations.