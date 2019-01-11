Sharp Malaysia unveils cutting-edge high resolution Aquos 8K TV

The Aquos 8K TV offers the highest resolution that's currently available in the market. — Pictures by Choy May Choo

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 — On the hunt for an ultra-HD TV with improved resolution, rich image quality and a wide colour gamut?

Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd today unveiled its first Aquos 8K TV line-up AX1 series at IoI City Mall in Putrajaya could be the answer to your hunt.

It is the first 8K TV that is commercially available in Asean market.

The incredible-looking TV comes with Real 8K Resolution panel (7,680 x 4,320), which is currently the highest ultra-high definition TV resolution available in digital TV and cinematography.

Its innovative resolution panel consists 33 million pixels, which is 16 times more than the resolution of full HD, and four times more than 4K Ultra-HD TV.

Available in three large screen sizes — 60, 70 and 80 inches — the 8K range features several top-notch technologies, including real 8K Colour and Real 8K Contrast to project gorgeous picture quality.

On top of that, its 3D noise reduction feature analyses the components of video signal noise and performs dynamic noise reduction processing according to the video’s characteristics to create clear and natural images.

The TV also comes equipped with the latest Android TV version 8.0, delivering top-grade smart features, including Android gaming, voice control and Chromecast built-in that lets you stream your favourite entertainment from your phone, tablet or laptop right to the TV.

To uplift the users’ experience, the TV is equipped with Eilex Prism audio technology to deliver powerful sound and increases the sweet spot range.

“It’s always our ambition to build our brand to be the world’s most valuable brand and we intend to achieve this with innovation and technology that have always been the foundation of our product planning and business expansion,” said Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd managing director Robert Wu.

Management team from Sharp Corporation and Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd unveil the 8K TV range.

Also present at the launch were Sharp Corporation executive managing officer and head of president's office Yoshihiro Hashimoto, Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd deputy managing director Ting Yang Chung, consumer electrical division general manager SM Tok and product marketing division general manager SG Lau.

The newly-launched TV is available across the country with suggested retail price of RM73,999 (80”), RM36,999 (70”) and RM25,999 (60”).

To welcome the Lunar New Year, Sharp together with Harvey Norman are holding a five-day roadshow from today until Tuesday (Jan 15) at the Centre Court of IOI City Mall, Putrajaya from 10am to 10pm daily.

There are plenty of promotions, discounts and exclusive offers at the roadshow.

