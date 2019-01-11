No cover-up in delayed Teoh Beng Hock reprobe, home minister says

Muhyiddin said the AG had given specific instructions to the special taskforce looking into Teoh's death and that investigations are still ongoing. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today denied an alleged cover-up in investigations into the death of former DAP aide Teoh Beng Hock.

The home minister chided fellow Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmaker Ramkarpal Singh for making a “careless and utterly incorrect” statement and said he had ordered the Inspector-General of Police to reinvestigate Teoh’s 2015 death from a fall after overnight questioning from anti-graft officers, after the Cabinet agreed to reopen the case.

“Pursuant to my order and a letter from the Attorney-General (AG) dated July 17 2018, the Royal Malaysian Police Force (RMP) have formed a special taskforce led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Datuk K. Manoharan, tore-investigate this case,” Muhyiddin said in a statement.

He added that the taskforce submitted its report to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action last October.

“My statement that the police are awaiting orders from the AG, as reported by the media on October 25, 2018, is in reference to the further action from the AG, after the investigation papers were submitted by the special taskforce.

“The AG had given specific instructions to the special taskforce and investigations are still ongoing,” the Pagoh MP added.

MORE TO COME