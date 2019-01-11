Courts may not have ‘live’ camera feed for high-profile cases, CJ says

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum said the courts are considering replacing the closed circuit television camera footage of the trials with written bulletins to journalists who may not be seated inside the courtroom. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 — The current practice of broadcasting “live” proceedings in certain high-profile court cases to the media may be stopped in consideration of the rights of those on trial, Tan Sri Richard Malanjum said today.

The chief justice said the courts are considering replacing the closed circuit television camera footage of the trials with written bulletins to journalists who may not be seated inside the courtroom, even as he acknowledged the advantages of having a “live” video feed for impartial reporting.

“It is a good idea to have cameras in proceedings like the OJ Simpson’s murder case but you must consider whether it is good for the accused. Maybe they do not like being filmed.

“So what we are hoping to do in order to provide the media and public clear information on ongoing high-profile cases is to issue written bulletins from time to time,” he told a news conference after opening the legal year 2019 at Putrajaya Marriott hotel here.

The pursuit, arrest and trial of the Simpson case were among the most widely publicised events in American history following extensive media and “live” camera coverage from the beginning.

MORE TO COME