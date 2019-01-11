Wife recounts Semenyih assemblyman’s final moments, says he had trouble breathing

Basirah who could not control her emotions as she spoke, described her husband as a very loving and good person. — Bernama pic

SEMENYIH, Jan 11 — Semenyih state assemblyman Mohd Bakhtiar Mohd Nor who died early this morning from a heart attack, also suffered diabetes and high blood pressure.

His wife Basirah Sardiq Muhammad,49, said her husband also suffered kidney complications since two years ago.

Narrating her husband’s last moments, Basirah said her husband woke up from sleep at about 3am, one hour after he returned from the neighbourhood surau, and complained of breathing difficulties.

“When he woke up, he went to the bathroom and vomited, saying he had difficulty breathing, and asked me to wake up our son to take him to the hospital,” she said.

Basirah said by the time they arrived at the Kajang Hospital, Mohd Bakhtiar seemed weaker and the doctors who treated him also gave him breathing support before he was confirmed dead at 4.45am.

Basirah who could not control her emotions as she spoke, described her husband as a very loving and good person.

“He was a very, very good man, very loving, he just got his first grandchild,” she said.

Meanwhile, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who also paid his last respects, described Mohd Bakhtiar’s death as a big loss to the nation.

Political secretary to the prime minister Abu Bakar Yahya also paid his last respects and handed over contributions to the family.

“I am here to represent the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who conveyed his condolences and gave some contributions to the family,” he said.

Also present were Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and several state exco members.

Mohd Bakhtiar leaves behind Basirah, two daughters and three sons, aged between nine and 29 years.

He was buried at the Kampung Pasir Muslim Cemetrey near here after Friday prayers. — Bernama