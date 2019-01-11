Asus unveils sleek but powerful ultrabooks with its ZenBook refresh

The Asus ZenBook 13 and 14 models come with the Number Pad feature. — Picture courtesy of Asus

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Asus Malaysia launched three new laptops in its ZenBook line: the ZenBook 13, 14 and 15.

The lightweight machines are the company’s sleekest yet and the company says the devices have the smallest footprint in their class.

The ultraportable market is a competitive one -- brands compete to market machines that offer both power and extreme portability.

What the new Zenbooks offer is a bigger screen to body ratio: 95 per cent. It fits in with the trend of devices with thin, almost borderless screens.

How light are these machines? Think the size of an A4 envelope, with a weight of just 1.19kg (ZenBook 13 and 14) and 1.68kg (ZenBook 15).

As to how you would choose between them, it depends on which size of screen and what kind of specs you need.

The ZenBook 13 and 14 have similar specs, but differ as to screen size, with the former having a 13.3-inch display and the latter a 14-inch.

Yes, they’re named after their screen sizes which is convenient. All three models have Full HD (1920x1080) resolution.

Both the 13 and 14 models have the i5-8265U base processor though the 13 also has an option of the higher-end i7-8565U. As for memory, both come with a base LPDDR3 8GB of RAM and the NVidia GeForce MX150 GPU. Storage-wise they come with a 512GB SSD.

If you need more power and screen-size, the 15 has a 15.6-inch display and an i7 processor, as well as 16GB DDR4 memory. It also comes with three USB3.1 ports (two Type A, one Type C) as well as one HDMI port.

In contrast the other two models have one USB 2.0, one USB 3.1 Type A and one UBS 3.1 Type C, as well as an HDMI port.

The 13 and 14 also come with an optional function: the touch pad that also functions as a number pad. The Number Pad function is only on these models and not the 15.

All models come in Royal Blue, though the 14 also comes in Icycle Silver while the 13 also comes in Icycle Silver as well as Burgundy Red.

As for pricing, the 13 is priced at RM4,499 and RM4,999 for the i5 and i7 versions respectively. The 14 is priced from RM4,399 and the 15 is RM6,099. All models are available from January 10, 2018 at official retailers.