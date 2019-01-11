See this new featurette for Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’ that stars Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy among others.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — Universal has released a new featurette for M. Night Shyamalan’s highly anticipated thriller Glass.

The film continues from the events in Unbreakable and Split and sees the return of Bruce Willis as David Dunn, Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, James McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb, Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke and Sarah Paulson.

Also starring in this film that will wrap-up the storyline from the two earlier films are Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

Glass is set for release here on January 17.