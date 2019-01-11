Nokia’s upcoming smartphone has a hole in the display

Based on the source, the upcoming Nokia device will feature a 6.22″ Full HD+ display similar to Motorola’s upcoming P40 smartphone. — Pic by 91Mobile via SoyaCincau/onleaks

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — This year we are seeing more manufacturers that try to kill the notch with a punch-hole display. We’ve seen it on the Honor View 20, Huawei Nova 4 and the Galaxy A8s. Now it seems that Nokia will be joining the bandwagon as a purported Nokia 8.1 Plus will be their first device to feature an in-screen selfie camera design.

These high quality renders were provided by serial leakster @Onleaks via 91Mobiles. Although the name isn’t officially confirmed yet, he reckons that this will likely be the “Plus” model of the current Nokia 8.1.

Nokia appears to be joining the bandwagon as the purported Nokia 8.1 Plus will feature an in-screen selfie camera design. — Pic by 91Mobile via SoyaCincau/onleaks

Based on his source, the upcoming Nokia device will feature a 6.22″ Full HD+ display which is similar to Motorola’s upcoming P40 smartphone. From the renders, it will still retain a 3.5mm headphone jack and it uses a USB Type-C port.

The alleged Nokia 8.1 Plus still gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, similar to its current Nokia 8.1. — Picture by 91Mobile via SoyaCincau/onleaks

So far there are no details of its internal hardware and in the imaging department, it will still feature a dual-camera setup with Zeiss optics. The alleged Nokia 8.1 Plus still gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, similar to its current Nokia 8.1.

As a reference, the Nokia 8.1 which is currently going for RM1,699 features a 6.18″ PureView Display that supports HDR10. Under the hood, it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 12MP + 13MP dual-camera setup and it is powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

If you’re looking for a new flagship device, the Finnish brand is expected to reveal its Nokia 9 PureView very soon. It comes with a crazy five-camera setup and it is expected to run on a Snapdragon 845 processor. — SoyaCincau