CJ: Students to learn about courts, Constitution, Rukun Negara

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum speaks to reporters after the opening of the legal year 2019 in Putrajaya January 11, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 — The courts is in partnership with the Education Ministry to have the Federal Constitution and the Rukun Negara taught at schools to increase public awareness of the judicial system.

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum said a programme is in the pipeline.

“Our targets are the schools. You will be surprised to know that the Constitution and the Rukun Negara, I understand that, are not taught in schools even until today.

“Hopefully with this programme, our young children will at least know the Constitution, the function of courts and the Rukun Negara,” he said in his speech opening the new legal year 2019.

MORE TO COME