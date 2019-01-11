PM, Pakatan leaders mourn death of Semenyih ‘comrade’

Bakhtiar Mohd (centre) passed away early this morning after suffering a heart attack. — Picture via Facebook/PPBM Semenyih Hulu Langat

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Condolence messages to the family of the late Bakhtiar Mohd Nor rolled in on social media following news the Semenyih assemblyman died earlier this morning from a suspected heart attack.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his deputy Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail took to Twitter to express their condolences, and prayed Bakhtiar would be able to now “rest among the blessed”.

“I am saddened by the passing of YB Mohd Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, the Semenyih assemblyman, and I take this opportunity to express condolences to his family, may he rest among the blessed,” tweeted Dr Mahathir who is also chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), of which Baktiar was a member.

Saya berasa dukacita atas pemergian Allahyarham YB Mohd Baktiar Mohd Nor, ADUN Semenyih & mengambil kesempatan menyampaikan salam takziah buat keluarga Allahyarham. Saya doa moga Allahyarham ditempatkan di kalangan para solehin. Semoga keluarga Allahyarham tabah dengan dugaan ini https://t.co/qhFwDC4IVZ — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) January 11, 2019

“Condolences to the family of the deceased; he was a good friend and comrade from PPBM,” Dr Wan Azizah said in her tweet.

Innalillahi wa’inna ilaihi raji’un. Salam takziah diucapkan buat keluarga Allahyarham, sahabat handai dan rakan seperjuangan daripada @PPBMofficial



Semoga roh Allahyarham Mohd Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, ADUN Semenyih dicucuri rahmat & ditempatkan di kalangan orang-orang yang soleh. — Dr Wan Azizah Ismail (@drwanazizah) January 11, 2019

Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali also took to Twitter to convey his condolences to Baktiar’s family.

The former Selangor mentri besar said his sadness was compounded because Bakhtiar had just launched the Selangorku affordable housing project last week — a scheme Azmin had initiated during his leadership of the state.

Turut berdukacita di atas khabar pemergian YB Mohd Baktiar Mohd Nor, ADN Semenyih. Saya mendoakan semoga Allahyarham mendapat husnul khatimah dan ditempatkan di syurga Allah SWT yang penuh nikmat. Semoga keluarga Allahyarham dikurniakan ketabahan menerima dugaan ini. Al-Fatihah. pic.twitter.com/6CN4loKLIu — Mohamed Azmin Ali (@AzminAli) January 11, 2019

Current Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari remembered Bakhtiar as a hardworking assemblyman who sought to alleviate the burdens faces by his semi-rural constituents.

“He was a concerned assemblyman who was active in championing the plight of the people in Semenyih.

“When he was around, he had spent time discussing with me and the state councillors of the local issues plaguing Semenyih and initiatives on how to improve their situation,” Amirudin said in a statement.

Amirudin also commended Bakhtiar’s service in the state Local Authorities Select Committee.

Bakhtiar was pronounced dead at 4.45am at Hospital Kajang.

He had been Hulu Langat PPBM division chief and won the state seat in GE14 by a majority of 8,964 votes against Umno’s Datuk Johan Abd Aziz, his closest rival, who landed 14,464 votes.

He will be buried at the Kampung Pasir Cemetery after today’s Friday prayers.

Fellow PPBM member and Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman also shared news of Bakhtiar’s passing on his twitter, expressing sadness with his passing.

“My condolences to his family; may he be placed together with fellow believers” Syed Saddiq, also the Youth and Sports minister said in his tweet.