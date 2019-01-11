CJ says courts getting US training to tackle money laundering, other ‘modern crimes’

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum (left) and Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong (right) at the opening of the legal year 2019 in Putrajaya January 11, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 — The US Department of Justice has been training Malaysian judges and court officials in dealing with “modern crimes” like cryptocurrencies, money laundering, fraud, terrorism and human trafficking, Tan Sri Richard Malanjum said today.

The chief justice said that Malaysian courts must take measures to improve their knowledge as criminals and the crimes being committed today become increasingly sophisticated.

“What are the modern crimes? Money-laundering, cryptocurrencies, fraud, terrorism and human trafficking,” he said in his speech at the launch of the new legal year 2019 here.

He said the Judicial Academy under the Judicial Appointment Commission has been carrying out regular in-house training for judges on certain areas of the law.

“We are also in discussion to invite experienced judges from the UK to share with their experiences in effective case management.”

