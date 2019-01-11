Fazura’s ‘Can’t Forget Me’ is the most expensive music video ever made by Universal Music Malaysia

The cost of Fazura’s latest single is the equivalent of four music videos. — Picture via Instagram/Fazura

PETALING JAYA, Jan 11 — The music video for Fazura’s latest single Can’t Forget Me is the most expensive music video ever made by record company Universal Music Malaysia.

Universal Music Malaysia managing director Kenny Ong did not disclose the cost of producing the video clip but told Kosmo! the cost was equivalent to making four music videos.

Ong said the record company was willing to invest heavily in the singer and actress’ latest single as part of its goal in expanding her career internationally.

“I’ve yet to get the official figure that went into making Fazura’s music video. What we can share is the video clip’s cost matches her status.

“Universal Music Video has various plans for Fazura, including building her name not as a singer but also as a writer,” he said a viewing session in Lightbox Sungai Buloh yesterday.

Industry insiders estimate that the average cost for one music video is RM10,000.

Fazura, whose real name is Nur Fazura Sharifuddin teamed up with Los Angeles-based producer Willy Beaman and singer-songwriter Cameron Forbes for the single.

The song, which has been described as vocally-challenging was recorded in less than 24 hours during Fazura’s trip to Los Angeles and will be available for download on various digital platforms beginning January 18.