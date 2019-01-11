Chief Justice: We are not court of the mob

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum at the opening of the legal year 2019 in Putrajaya January 11, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 — Malaysians may not always agree with judgments but must understand the courts must act based on the law, Tan Sri Richard Malanjum said today.

The country’s first chief justice from Sabah stressed that the courts’ role is not to deliver “mob” justice.

“We are very conscious one of the reasons why the public has a negative perception of the courts is that our decisions at times are not in tune with public feelings or the will of the majority, which has always been a problem.

“Our response to this is: we request understanding on the functions of the courts.

“Our court is a court of law, and not the court of the mob,” he said in his speech at the opening of the legal year 2019 here.

MORE TO COME