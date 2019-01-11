Still looking for a perfect outfit for Chinese New Year? Here are some ideas for you

A model wears Khoon Hooi’s Garden Blossom qipao for Chinese New Year. — Picture from Instagram/Khoon Hooi

PETALING JAYA, Jan 10 — You can’t go wrong with red for Chinese New Year.

While the vibrant hue is a sure-fire crowdpleaser (your grandmother especially), deciding what to wear for the upcoming festivities can be tough.

Here are some offerings by homegrown labels, brands across the causeway and fast-fashion giants to help you get Lunar New Year ready.

Khoon Hooi

No one does oriental opulence quite like the Perak-born designer.

In addition to exquisite qipaos, check out his interpretation of the traditional samfu this Lunar New Year, this time in the form of roomy culottes matched with a belted top.

Melinda Looi

Batik cheongsam by Melinda Looi. — Picture from Melinda Looi's official website

Looking for something a little bolder?

Melinda Looi’s Chinese Folk Art-inspired collection featuring lace, batik and jacquard will please those who don’t shy away from colours and prints.

Monica Quen

A roomier alternative to cheongsams. — Picture from Facebook/Monica Quen

A go-to favourite among cheongsam wearers, Monica Quen offers a range of festive fashion for women all ages. On top of figure-hugging cheongsams, there are also breezier options such as this tunic-style embroidered top.

Nala Designs

Loved for its hand-drawn prints, Nala Designs is offering cheongsams with flared skirts this year.

The brand starts taking orders this Sunday onwards.

Ecesis

Touches of red as seen on this Ecesis creation. — Picture from Facebook/Ecesis

Find an all-crimson cheongsam a tad too confronting?

Why not go for touches of red instead. Homegrown clothing brand Ecesis has plenty to offer, from embroidered florals to rich brocades.

Doublewoot

Turn up the feminine factor in this mermaid hem cheongsam. — Picture from Doublewoot's official website

Feminine silhouettes best encapsulate the Lunar New Year look at this homegrown label.

Cheongsams are given an ultra-girly vibe with ruffled flamenco skirts and lacy mermaid hemlines.

Love, Bonito

Add some fun to your wardrobe with this Love, Bonito Mandarin collar crop top. — Picture from Love Bonito's official website

The Singaporean label is known for its modern cut and pretty prints and fans in Malaysia have the option of visiting one of its four stores located in the Klang Valley. On top of pieces you can continue to wear after Chinese New Year, Love, Bonito has also thoughtfully included maternity wear for expectant mothers this festive season.

Love & Bravery

Love & Bravery gold brocade cheongsam. — Picture from Love & Bravery's official website

This popular Singaporean label stocks exquisitely designed cheongsams such as luxurious brocade pieces that won’t break the bank.

The brand also offers worldwide shipping using DHL which is a major bonus for those busy bees.

H&M

H&M red geometric print dress. — Picture from H&M

Burgundy, pink and cherry red take centre stage in H&M’s fifth Chinese New Year exclusive collection, available across 11 markets including Malaysia.

Whether it’s a preppy dress you're after or the perfect red accessory to complete your look, you can always find it here.

COS

COS has released a limited edition collection for CNY. — Picture from COS

H&M’s more upscale sister COS has a limited edition collection for Chinese New Year in shades of fiery reds that you can incorporate as part of your daily wardrobe throughout the year.

