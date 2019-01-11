Father of four charged with molesting own daughter

The man accused of molesting his own daughter under police guard at the Sessions Court in Ipoh January 11, 2018.

IPOH, Jan 11 — A 38-year-old man today claimed trial to molesting his eldest daughter aged 13 in an unnumbered house at Malim Nawar, Kampar last July.

The father of four, who cannot be named to protect the underaged girl’s identity, was accused of having groped and licked her genitals and breasts.

The man, who works as a labourer, was charged under Section 14(a) Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and faces a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping if found guilty. He will also be subject to police supervision for up to three years after serving his sentence.

The charge was read out to the man in Bahasa Malaysia before Sessions Court judge Norashima Khalid. It took a while for the man to respond, and in the end, he only shook his head when asked if he was admitting guilt.

The accused was represented by lawyer S. Teeban.

Deputy public prosecutor Naidatul Athirah Azman told the court the offence was non-bailable.

“But if the court decides to allow bail, additional requirements should be imposed,” she said.

She suggested the accused be barred from communicating with his daughter and her mother to prevent tampering with the witness, and that he also be required to report once a week to the closest police station if released on bail.

The judge denied bail and set February 15 for the next mention of the case.

It was previously reported that aside from the father, police also arrested the teen girl's grandfather who was alleged to have raped her since 2013.

The 63-year-old man was remanded on January 5 and released yesterday.

The sexual assault came to light when the girl confided in her mother who then took the teen to the police station to file a report against both men.

Medical examinations of the girl by doctors at Hospital Kampar and Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun confirmed the existence of old tears on the girl’s hymen.