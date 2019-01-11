Gigi Hadid strikes a movie star pose for Prada

The Prada spring/summer 2019 campaign with Gigi Hadid. — AFP pic

MILAN, Jan 11 — The Prada fashion house has unveiled the first promotional images for its spring/summer 2019 men’s and women’s collections, notably fronted by the American model, Gigi Hadid. The pictures will be followed by a series of short films.

The Italian luxury label has unveiled a new chapter in its “Prada 365” campaign, this time for the spring/summer 2019 season. The images and short films in this latest campaign showcase the brand’s new collections for men and women.

This season, Prada has enlisted a star cast for its campaign, with a lineup of models who regularly walk the runway and feature in ads for the brand. Gigi Hadid, Freja Beha Erichsen, Maike Inga, Liu Wen and Anok Yai front the women’s collection, while Daan Duez, Jonas Glöer and Tae Min model menswear.

The campaign gives each star a double billing, with superimposed images showing two sides to each of its stars. A black and white portrait in the background is topped with a colour picture of the model in motion in the foreground, creating an effect reminiscent of movie posters.

Prada worked with some major names on its latest campaign, with Willy Vanderperre on photography, Benoît Debie as director of photography and Frédéric Sanchez responsible for the soundtrack. — AFP-Relaxnews