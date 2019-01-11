Matrade appoints Halim Mohammad as chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) has appointed Tan Sri Halim Mohammad as its seventh chairman, effective Jan 1, 2018.

Halim is the founding director of the Halim Mazmin Bhd Group.

This is Halim’s second appointment as Matrade’s chairman. His previous tenure as the agency’s chairman was from 2004 to 2010.

Prior to that he was already a member of the Matrade’s board for eight years.

“During his first stewardship, Halim had mooted the idea of specialised business matching called Incoming Buying Mission, now known as International Sourcing Programme and during this period also, Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) became the world’s largest halal trade fair.

“Under his helm, Matrade began ramping up initiatives to venture into Latin America in the effort to diversify the export market. He is also a big proponent of Bumiputera and women participation in international trade,” said the agency’s in a statement today.

Matrade is an agency under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) and is mandated to execute trade promotion initiatives for the country. — Bernama